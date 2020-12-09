Menu
More than 200,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the Mackay district during storms on Wednesday night.
Weather

478 customers without power after 65,500 lightning strikes

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM
MORE than 76,500 lightning strikes lit up the sky within 100km of the Mackay region overnight.

In Glenden, 478 customers will be without power until about 3pm today after more than 65,500 lightning strikes were recording during the storm.

As a result a lightning arrester at a substation at the township, about 113km west of Mackay, was damaged causing the outage.

"Basically it means it's done its job," Ergon Energy senior corporate communications adviser Emma Oliveri said.

A lightning arrester at Glenden was damaged after more than 65,000 lightning strikes were recorded during overnight storms.
"It's a significant number of lightning strikes.

"It's (the arrester) protected the equipment at the substation but it's been damaged in the process."

Ms Oliveri said Ergon crews had to repair the lightning arrester before they could safely restore power.

More than 35,000 lightning strikes were recorded within 100km of Moranbah, while more than 30,000 strikes were recorded in the Airlie Beach region.

Ms Oliveri said Glenden was the only significant outage, from 10pm last night, as a result of the storm.

Clare Sullivan captured this lightning strike during Wednesday night's storm.
"We do appreciate it's hot," she said, adding it was a little more complicated because of the arrester.

"Crews are working to get the power back on as soon as possible and as safely as possible."

At this stage the estimated fix time was 3pm today.

central queensland ergon energy lightning strikes mackay district mackay isaac whitsundays power outage
