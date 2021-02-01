48+ bottles of water, blisters, aches, chafe and 110km

Zayne Borg (centre) with mate and marathon runner Camara Oliver (left) and work supervisor Ryan McGovern (right) who tagged along for a fundraising run from Mackay to Airlie Beach in January, 2021. Picture: Contributed

A young Mackay lad set his alarm for 4am, eager to finish the last leg of a 150km three-day run.

But after pushing through two gruelling days over Friday and Saturday, stretching from Mackay to just shy of Proserpine, his legs were on the brink of collapsing.

Zayne Borg confessed he was no marathon runner but he had pushed through the aching pain in a mission to raise awareness of men's mental health and depression.

"On the first day, we got our 50km from Mackay to Calen," Mr Borg said.

"On the second day, we aimed for 70km but we only reached 43km.

"That was due to the heat and big blisters on my feet.

"We made it just past Bloomsbury.

"I think I went through two cartons of water (that) day … just sweating it out.

"I struggled a lot of the way, all the way even but it was a good struggle.

"Along the highway there's obviously a lot of hills.

"I think it was just alternating pain distracting me.

"When it wasn't my blisters, it was my knees, and then I wasn't thinking about the blisters.

"On the first day, I was trying to have a hot bath with bath salts, but because of the blisters and the bit of chaff, it was too painful.

"Setting the small goals for each day is what got me through.

"There was a lot of walking along the way, not by choice."

Mr Borg, in his last year of a boilermaker apprenticeship at Independent Mining Services, said running had helped him with his own depression.

"I never really said anything to anyone but when I did start opening up, it became a lot easier," he said.

Zayne Borg (pictured with Aunt Jude Hearl) ran 110km from Mackay to just shy of Proserpine on Friday January 29 and Saturday January 30, as part of fundraising efforts to raise awareness for men's mental health. Picture: Contributed

The Mackay community, as well as Mr Borg's friends, family and colleagues have got behind the run which has so far raised more than $5000.

Mr Borg said his mate and marathon runner, Camara Oliver, joined him by foot and helped to set the pace while his work supervisor Ryan McGovern tagged along on the bike.

Meanwhile his sister kept nearby in a car to keep them stocked up with essential supplies.

And while Mr Borg said he was disappointed he could not finish the run on Sunday as planned, he will resume where he left off at 5am next Saturday from the Prosperine sign.

He will be joined by Mackay running group, On The Run, and he hopes to reach the Airlie Beach sign by lunchtime.

"I'm sore, but excited," Mr Borg said.

"The more the soreness goes away, the more excited I'll get."

As for after-celebrations, he had his eyes set on a swim at the beach.