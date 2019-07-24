The $5 hack that will forever change how you wash your bras

These ladies need some air. Source: iStock

These ladies need some air. Source: iStock

When you want to wear your favourite bra for days on end, giving it a good soak isn't high on the priority list.

Well, one Aussie mum's very gross experiment will certainly change your mind about that.

Emma, a member of the Mums Who Clean Facebook group, was so shocked at the colour of the water when she used the popular method of strip washing on six of her bras that she posted the very grimy results.

"I did the soak thing on 6 of my bras … ewwwww," her caption read beside a tub of brown, murky water.

The worst part is the experiment was done after they were freshly cleaned in the washing machine.

That's some satisfying cleaning right there. Source: Facebook

Her $5 secret weapon

Naturally, hundreds of mums were eager to find out the products Emma used for her strip wash.

"I did just a tablespoon of Cold Power and a tablespoon of [Sard] soak stuff," she replied.

"Diluted that first in cold water. Added my bras and soaked for hour and a half."

The magic ingredient is Sard Wonder Eucalyptus Oxy Plus Power Stain Remover, which is available from Coles for a bargain $5.

Just a tablespoon for each soak goes a long way. Source: Coles

The group's members couldn't wait to get their hands on it and try it out for themselves.

"Omg I have to do this!!" one commented. "That water scares me of what mine would look like."

"We might as well use that recipe to wash all our clothes if that's the outcome after a wash, it's crazy!" another wrote.

"I did this soak on my pillows in the bath, they came out brand new!! Was very impressed," one chimed in.

The original strip clean hack uses borax, but mums around the country have tweaked it to what they have in the laundry and still achieved amazing results on everything from school uniforms to quilts and curtains.

Yeah those whites weren't so bright after all. Source: Facebook

A typical strip wash is 24 hours, and experts recommend emptying the water and repeating the process. Once you're happy with the results, add the clothes to the washing machine with an extra rinse at the end.

The strip wash recipe works. Source: Facebook

How often do bras need a clean, anyway?

A senior product analyst at The Good Housekeeping Institute, Lexie Sachs, instructs that washing after a few wears is enough.

"Every few wears should be sufficient,'' she says.

She does have one caveat that is not great news for when we all get a bit too sweaty.

"It does depend on your activity level," she says.

"For instance, if you're outside on a humid day and end up sweating a lot, you'll want to wash your bra sooner.

"On the other hand, if you throw a bra on for a couple of hours, that might not count as a 'wear'. Washing gets rid of the oils and germs that accumulate, so the more oil you're producing, the more frequently you'll need to launder your bra."

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been reproduced here with permission.