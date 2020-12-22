ON OFFER: 5 jobs paying more than $100,000 a year

Check out these jobs in the Mackay region that pay more than $100,000 per year

Job hunters across the Mackay region can take their pick from more than 600 jobs ripe to choose from.

Here are a handful in the six-figure bracket.

1. Whitsunday Regional Council infrastructure delivery co-ordinator

The infrastructure delivery co-ordinator will be responsible for managing the operations of the capital delivery team. Picture: Files

An opportunity exists with the infrastructure services directorate for an infrastructure delivery co-ordinator.

Reporting to the infrastructure delivery deputy director, the successful candidate will be responsible for managing the overall operations of the capital delivery team within the infrastructure delivery section and ensure the safe and efficient management of the council's objectives.

Level 8 - $98,200 to $110,400 p/a (plus scheduled over time)

Council vehicle or vehicle allowance also provide d

2. Whitsunday Regional Council manager - Proserpine Entertainment Centre

The Proserpine Entertainment Centre is due for completion in the second half of 2021. Photo: Lee Constable

An opportunity exists for an experienced, motivated and driven professional to manage the operations of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

The centre, currently under construction and due for completion in the second half of 2021 will feature a multipurpose auditorium and stage, retractable tiered seating with 380 seats, kitchen, cafe, bar, ticketing area, toilets and dressing rooms.

Other features include a garden and street foyer, cinema screen, art installation, loading and scenery dock, technical theatre equipment and an outdoor performance centre.

Whitsunday Regional Council is seeking an outstanding candidate to exercise overall strategic and operational management of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre, actively seeking opportunities to use the facility for the benefit of the Whitsunday Region.

4-year contract/full-time

Location - Proserpine

Base Salary $120,000 per annum plus superannuation

3. Roc Consulting territory sales manager

This national business has been operating for more than 15 years and produces a number of industrial and mining designed capital equipment solutions.

Known for their work hard play hard culture and heavy team-oriented mentality, they boast a fantastic company culture with little staff turnover.

An external account and business development management position has now become available because of rapid growth and demand in the Bowen Basin and Mackay.

The key territory manager will manage all relationships and bring on any viable opportunities in the Mackay and Bowen Basin area.

Salary Package with up to $130,000 + Super + Vehicle depending upon experience.

Great commission structure based on realistic expectations that reward a true sales hunter.

4. Mackay Regional Council - Project Manager

Mackay Regional Council is looking for a project manager to join its team. Photo: Zizi Averill

An opportunity has become available for an outstanding project management professional to join a vibrant local government organisation and to contribute to the Mackay region during a period of growth and transformation.

This role is as diverse as the region we live in, so you will get to manage high-cost and high-profile projects, such as; libraries, pools, roads, water treatment plants, tourist centres and even whale watching lookouts. It doesn't get much better than that.

Annual base salary from $107,326 plus allowances as applicable

Superannuation contributions up to 18% (conditions apply)

Choice of four or five weeks' annual leave with 17.5% leave loading, f lexible working arrangements with an RDO, e mployee assistance support.

5. C-Mac Solutions Pty Ltd

C-Mac Solutions is looking for an electrician and refrigeration technician wanting to expand their skills. Picture: Brenton Edwards

Be a part of one of Central Queensland's most inclusive and welcoming communities, while maintaining job security and satisfaction in uncertain times.

C-Mac Solutions is recruiting electricians and refrigeration technicians who enjoy working directly with customers and have a genuine interest in expanding their skillset, as our business offers a variety of work activities.

While years of experience are not essential, the company says it values the right attitude and work ethic within our work force.

It is a locally owned and operated family business based in Clermont offering full-time positions with:

Great work/family life balance, f lexible hours/roster, a bove award wage of $110,000 to $129,000, a ssistance with relocation/travel & accommodation

