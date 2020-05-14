Menu
A cattle sale in action at the Gympie Saleyards
Five-legged cow causes a stir at Gympie cattle sale

Staff Writer
14th May 2020 5:09 PM | Updated: 7:58 PM
THE weird and the wonderful can turn up just about anywhere and at this week's Gympie store sale at the Gympie Saleyards, the weird turned up in the form of a five legged heifer.

The young cow arrived on a truck with other stock to be sold but never actually went up for sale, and was returned peacefully to the property from whence she came in the same truck at the end of the day.

File photo of cows. Milk. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS
But not before causing quite a stir. Her fifth leg grew down from her shoulder, was quite long, and ended in a long hoof which had never been worn down because it had never been used for walking, obviously.

We are not sure exactly where she came from and would love to know if anybody can help out with that information, or if anybody managed to grab a photo. Just email editorial@gympietimes.com

Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie. File photo
