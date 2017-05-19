5 'must try' Whitsunday activities

THIS week, we asked our readers what are the "must try” things to do when visiting the Whitsundays. Here were the most popular responses.

Just Tuk'n Around

IT'S hard to miss them as they ride through Airlie Beach giving everyone a wave with a big grin on their faces.

Just Tuk'n Around is environmentally friendly and gives informative tours which are a popular option and "must try” for not only tourists, but locals too.

Bredl's Wild Farm

IT'S an experience of a lifetime when you visit Bredl's Wild Farm.

Run on the Bredl family's private property, guests can hold a range of animals, from snakes and baby crocodiles to koalas and lizards, and be amazed by their crocodile feedings.

Whitehaven Beach

WHEN visiting the Whitsundays, the award- winning Whitehaven Beach is a "must visit” destination.

Located on Whitsunday Island, Whitehaven Beach showcases beautiful white silica sand, which is among the purest in the world.

Ocean Rafting

YOU won't be bored when you take an exhilarating trip to Whitehaven Beach with Ocean Rafting. The day trip takes guests to pristine snorkelling reefs and on guided Whitsunday Island National Park walks. Walk to Hill Inlet lookout and be mesmerised by the beauty of Whitehaven Beach from above.

Montes Reef Resort

TAKING a trip out to Montes is is worth the drive with stunning views and delicious food. There's plenty to experience, including snorkelling, turtle spotting and much more.