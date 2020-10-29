5 new coaches to join RLMD A-Grade merry-go-round in 2021

EVEN before season 2020 was in the books, Rugby League Mackay and District clubs were already jostling to best position themselves for their next campaign.

Wests Tigers avenged their 2019 grand final loss to the Whitsunday Brahmans to be crowned premiers for the second time in three years – but will Craig Menkins still be the man in charge when they take the field next season?

Already a number of coaches have departed and been replaced, while others have re-signed for another season. In total there will be five new coaches in the A-Grade competition for 2021. Read on below for all the need-to-knows.

BROTHERS – Michael Comerford

Mackay Cutters U20s coach and former Cutters ISC player Michael Comerford will take the reins from outgoing player-coach Chris Sandow next season.

The club confirmed Comerford’s signing via Facebook earlier this month.

Comerford has a history of success coaching at state league level and in schoolboys rugby league and is hopeful he can help Brothers take the next step in 2021.

Wests Tigers coach Craig Menkins (third from left) will go around again next year after leading the club to the 2020 A-Grade premiership.

WESTS – Craig Menkins

Craig Menkins will return in 2021 with eyes firmly set on a third Tigers premiership in four years.

Menkins proved a master magnet mover this season, steering his side to the minor premiership and a near-flawless campaign.

After the upset semi-final loss to Townsville Brothers, he primed his side for a return two weeks later in the grand final and the Tigers rolled over their nearest rivals to claim a second premiership in three seasons.

CARLTONS – Aaron Heremaia

Aaron Heremaia’s breakthrough season at Carltons meant the club took little time in securing his services for another year.

The Red Devils broke through for their first A-Grade win in two years when they knocked off Townsville Norths in the opening round of the 2020 season.

The club’s watershed A-Grade campaign continued into the finals, where they fell to eventual premiers Wests in the prelim.

MAGPIES – Scott Thorburn

Steve Jackson will step down as the man in charge at Magpies, with Scott Thorburn set to take the reins for 2021.

Magpies endured a topsy-turvy 2020 campaign, with what shaped to be a promising roster instead pulled to pieces because of COVID-19.

After a slow start, the young Magpies put in a solid showing through the middle stages of the season however came up short in the final round against Carltons.

Thorburn will be tasked with rebuilding the squad and making them perennial finals contenders once again.

Hep Cahill (second from left) will take the coaching reins from Setaimata Sa (third from left) at the Sarina Crocodiles in 2021. Picture: Tony Martin

SARINA CROCODILES – Hep Cahill

Former Widnes Vikings Super League captain Hep Cahill will coach the Crocs in 2021, with previous coach Setaimata Sa set to take on a role with the Mackay Cutters.

Sa told the Daily Mercury Cahill was already on a recruiting drive since taking on the top job, as the Crocs aim for a successful return to the RLMD after missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

SOUTHS – Blake Brodel

The Sharks were the first club to confirm a coaching change, with incoming boss Blake Brodel announced via Souths’ Facebook page during grand final week.

Former coach Wayne Barnett has taken a coaching job in the Brisbane Rugby League, leaving space for his assistant Brodel to take the reins.

WHITSUNDAY BRAHMANS – Adam Crear

Premiership-winning coach Tye Ingebrigsten has departed the Brahmans for a role with the Valley Diehards in the Brisbane Rugby League. The Daily Mercury understands 2019 Brahmans skipper Adam Crear has been tapped as Ingebrigsten’s replacement.

Crear missed the bulk of the Brahmans’ premiership-winning campaign through injury.

Former Mackay Cutters coach Paul Bramley (left) is back on deck with the Moranbah Miners. Picture: File

MORANBAH MINERS – Paul Bramley

The was plenty of excitement out west when former Mackay Cutters ISC coach Paul Bramley joined the Miners as coach for 2020.

Bramley was building a formidable looking roster, which included 2019 Cutters captain Cooper Bambling, when COVID-19 forced the Miners to withdraw from the competition.

Understandably disappointed, at the time Bramley wished the remaining clubs all the best for season 2020 and said the Miners would be ready to roll in 2021, with him at the helm.

The Daily Mercury understands Bramley is still in line to coach the club next season.

