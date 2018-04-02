Menu
Login
News

5 people rescued by water crews after cars swept into creek

GENERIC PHOTO: Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon.
GENERIC PHOTO: Swift water rescue in Splitters Creek on Heales Road Sharon. Mike Knott BUN220218SWIFT5
Shayla Bulloch
by

A GROUP of people had a close call in flood waters last night after the cars they were in were swept into a creek north of Yeppoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Kelly's Landing Rd at 7.55pm Sunday night to reports of vehicles sinking.

A spokesperson from QAS said three vehicles were swept into a creek at the isolated spot 22km north of Yeppoon.

Five people were rescued from the vehicles by Swift Water Rescue crews.

None of the people involved were taken to hospital.

Topics:  editors picks qas swift water rescue yeppoon accident

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Over 20 first time participants for parkrun

Over 20 first time participants for parkrun

THE 127th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday was completed before the weather drenched the region with 23 first time participants out of 104 athletes who competed

Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point

Whitsunday VMR 1 last night rescued a man in his 30s off Green Point.

Swimmer saved against 'incalculable odds' off Green Point.

Girls, gigs and pre-show nips

LAID BACK: The Thundamentals are set to touch down in Airlie next week for a gig at Magnums, on Saturday April 7.

Thundamentals keen for Airlie Beach bash.

At the coalface of community spirit during Debbie

Russell Harding in his roofless Faust St home after Cyclone Debbie on Friday.

Journalist reflects on 12 months since Cyclone Debbie.

Local Partners