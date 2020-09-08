5 things Mackay Whitsunday should know about economic update

TREASURER Cameron Dick has handed down Queensland’s long-awaited economic update in the absence of a State Budget.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the state’s finances.

It has also meant Queenslanders will be forced to wait a month after the state election to find out the true devastation of the Budget.

Here are five things Mackay and Whitsunday residents need to know about the economic update:

UNEMPLOYMENT

The rate of jobless is predicted to peak at 9 per cent in the December quarter 2020, improving to 8 per cent by June quarter 2021.

Key tourism regions such as the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Cairns and the Whitsundays have borne the brunt of job losses from the national and international border shutdowns.

The latest official unemployment rate in the Mackay region was 5.1 per cent in July, up from 4.9 per cent in June.

The deserted Airlie Beach Main Street.

RENEWABLES

We could very well expect a wave of renewable energy projects in the region.

The State Government plans to invest $500 million in a Renewable Energy Fund that would mean state-owned energy corporations could increase public ownership of commercial renewable projects and supporting infrastructure.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the fund would drive Queensland’s “renewable revolution” that had already resulted in 41 large-scale renewable energy projects starting operations, under construction or financially committed since 2015.

“The fund will complement our $145 million commitment to establish three renewable energy zones to foster jobs and growth in regional Queensland,” Dr Lynham said.

Last month, the Premier announced one of these renewable energy corridors would be in Central Queensland.

RESOURCE EXPORTS

These exports, particularly coal, have been identified as some of the worst hit by the pandemic.

Overall, the economy is forecast to grow by a dismal 0.25 per cent this year.

However, resources was recognised as one of the key sectors that will drive economic recovery in the coming years.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick during a press conference for the COVID-19 Fiscal and Economic Review held in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

BUSINESS TAX RELIEF

Small to medium businesses are continuing to bear the brunt of COVID-19 impacts, Treasurer Cameron Dick said.

To ease the burden, the government has announced $249 million from existing funding in COVID-19 related tax relief for these businesses.

The measures involve:

– A two-month waiver of payroll tax for July and August 2020 for businesses with annual Australian taxable wages up to $6.5 million

– Continuing to exempt JobKeeper subsidy payments from payroll tax

– Allowing businesses to pay off existing payroll tax deferred liabilities over the course of 2021

– Extending existing rent relief to the end of calendar 2020 for businesses renting State Government premises and incurring a demonstrable COVID impact

Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert with port workers. Picture: supplied

PORT JOBS

The region’s economy is tipped to benefit from a $17 million suite of infrastructure projects over the next 12 months as part of a capital program for the bustling Mackay port.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert announced several new job-creating projects for the Port of Mackay ahead of the economic update.

This includes construction of a new tug berth facility, upgrades to wharves 1 and 4, seawall repairs and essential maintenance dredging.