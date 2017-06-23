5 THINGS TO DO IN SCHOOL HOLIDAYS

HOLIDAY FUN: Camp Australia will be bringing their school holiday program to Proserpine.

Camp Australia

IT'S going to be a great time to be a kid these school holidays as Camp Australia brings their two-week program to Proserpine State School with their Holiday Fun activities.

A day dedicated to drama themed activities will kick off the holidays with children able to become stars for the day.

The Camp Australia Holiday Camp will be held from June 26-30. Visit campaustralia. com.au to book.

Mega World

MEGAWORLD is coming to the Whitsundays this school holidays.

Setting up at the Cannonvale State School from June 26-29.

A total of 10 jumping castles, with slides and obstacle courses will be available for $10 per child per hour from 9am-4pm.

Bricks n Fun

THE Mackay Lego event is a fan day for all ages showcasing more than 40 amazing Lego creations and sets from history.

On at the Mackay Showgrounds on July 8-9 from 9am-4pm.

Adults $14.50, child $9.50, family $53.

Vacation Care

THE PCYC is now taking bookings for vacation care at the new Cannonvale centre from June 26 to July 7.

Sign up for activities from shrink art and hula hoop relays to cooking classes and a tie dye workshop.

Phone 4946 4299 to book.

West Ham clinic

THE famous West Ham soccer club is coming to the Whitsundays on June 26-27 at the Whitsunday Sportspark.

It's for boys and girls aged seven to 17. Talented players could even be invited to attend a national residential camp in September.