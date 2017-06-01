5 things to fix in the Whitsundays

Works on the Bicentennial Walkway are underway with an expected finishing day of next Friday.

WITH repairs under way to get the Airlie Beach lagoon back up and running, we asked our readers what else they would like to see fast-tracked to be fixed post-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Boardwalk and walking tracks

Popular walkways including the Bicentennial Walkway between Sorrento and Coral Sea Resort were badly damaged during the cyclone. However Whitsunday Regional Council said the boardwalk was expected to be fixed by tomorrow for regular users to enjoy again.

Proserpine Entertainment Centre

After being battered by the cyclone, Proserpine Entertainment Centre shut its doors and has been using the Proserpine RSL to host live shows. Many locals said they would like to see it open its doors to enjoy a film.

Children's playgrounds

Playgrounds including Logan's Adventure Playground in Cannonvale were impacted when trees came down, shade sails were torn off and grounds were damaged as a result of the cyclone. Residents said they would love to see the playgrounds safe again for children to enjoy.

Cannonvale

Library

It's the perfect place to grab a book and enjoy some quiet time but Cannonvale Library has been closed as a result of Tropical Cyclone Debbie. It is expected to reopen in early June.

Proserpine Swimming Pool

It may be getting colder but that doesn't mean Whitsunday residents don't enjoy going for a dip. Significant damage prevented water lovers from using the pool.