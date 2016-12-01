5 top spots to take kids these holidays

Airlie Beach Swim School

THIS week, our readers rallied behind Airlie Beach Swim School as the best place for kids to spend their school holidays.

Owner Danielle Shea said she worked with three passionate swimming instructors (Giselle Burton, Rianna Connors and Lynda Wendt).

"I have been teaching there from when the business opened eight years ago ,” she said.

Logan's Adventure Playground

THE kids won't be bored this festive season with all the action-packed activities available at Logan's Adventure Playground.

Located on Coral Esplanade between Cannonvale State School and the Fat Frog Beach, this is no ordinary playground.

The facility offers climbing, swinging, tunnel, spinning and balancing equipment to keep everyone thoroughly entertained.

Smart Arts Whitsunday

OPERATED by multi-award winning artist Suzi Hancock, Smart Arts can fulfil the crafty ambitions of any young soul.

The Cannonvale-based art workshop has a strong following in the Whitsunday community.

Little Angel Zoo

PARENTS will be hard pushed to find a better place for their kids to have a ball.

Little Angel Zoo is re-locating to the Reef Gate Way Hotel on December 5.

Retro Skate Proserpine

ENJOY an activity the whole family can get behind.

The Retro Skate facility, located in 31 Chapman Street, Proserpine, is a favourite pastime for many Whitsunday residents.