5 unsolved crimes region’s police need your help to crack

Mackay and Whitsunday police are investigating a range of offences across the region in the past month.

Between stolen motorbikes, cars and even electric scooters, motors have been on the agenda for Mackay and Whitsunday region thieves.

Police are appealing for information from the public to help solve these crimes.

Fishing for a scooter

A scooter equipped for fishing was pinched from a Cannonvale property sometime between 10pm Sunday, April 4 and 8am Monday, April 5.

The black and red electric Dragon GTR b2 dual motor scooter featured a fishing-rod holder on the handlebars, a white Abu Garcia Veritas with a pro max reel, lures, tackle and a scooter bag.

The scooter was just one of several recreational items stolen from the open garage beside the home.

Police urge anyone who may have seen the scooter or the theft take place to contact them as soon as possible.

The stolen electric scooter resembled the scooter pictured. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Reckless and stolen

A traffic controller was forced to jump out of the path of a stolen ute on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

A stolen grey dual-cab Isuzu D-Max was reportedly seen driving recklessly though Mackay on Wednesday April 7.

The ute was reported to have overtaken the other vehicles through roadworks and driven through a red light at high speeds on the Bruce Highway at Farleigh about 10am.

The driver allegedly struck the “stop on red light” road sign forcing a traffic controller to take evasive action to avoid being hit.



Drivers who may have seen the vehicle or have dashcam footage of the ute are urged to contact police.

The dual cab Isuzu D-Max stole with Queensland registration plate JSS11. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Blacks Beach theft

Police are urging people to help them identify and locate this person who they believe may help them in an investigation.

The investigation followed a break-and-enter and burglary of a Blacks Beach home sometime between April 3 and April 4.

Police said a person gained access to the Corella Way house from which several items including a a children’s motorbike was taken.

The motorbike was unregistered and described as a 2021 red Honda CRF50.

Police said while they are encouraging the public to come forward with any information about the offence or the identification of the person pictured, they have urged not to approach anyone believed to be the person pictured.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to help with the investigation. Picture: Queensland Police Service

Trouble in paradise

A blue 2018 Kia Cerato hatchback was stolen from the driveway of a home in Paradise Street, South Mackay.

Police believe a person gained access to the house between 12.50pm March 6 and 5.08pm March 8 stealing the car keys right off the kitchen bench.

Police are urging car owners to secure their keys out of sight to help deter thefts of this type.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the car or the theft itself is encouraged to phone police.

Two bikes one hit

Two motorbikes were stolen from an Eimeo garage between March 15 and March 17.

An orange 2020 KTM motorbike with the registration number 252TS and a Suzuki JR 80 off-road motorbike were stolen from the Florence Street home.

Any information about the current location of either of these stolen motorbikes or the offence itself is welcome by police.

The stolen orange motorbike was similar in make, model and colour to the one pictured. Picture: Queensland Police Service

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or phone 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au