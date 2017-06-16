Our 5 Whitsunday suburban superstars

Volunteer Whitsundays core members Chris Pannan, Jo Sweeney, Tracey Lord, Andrew Sloane and Heather Batrick meet Shannon Noll (second from left) on the Airlie Beach foreshore during filming on Sunrise.

Volunteer Whitsundays

THEY were born from disaster, but the Volunteer Whitsundays crew stole the heart of the community. The core group of volunteers Tracey Lord, Chris Pannan, Jo Sweeny, Andrew Sloane, Heather Batrick helped those struggling with the devastation caused by Cyclone Debbie.

Barb Adamson

FEW people are more passionate about environmental issues than Barb Adamson. Ms Adamson has been on the forefront of many issues, particularly the Whitsunday Boomerang Bag project which has gained momentum ahead of an expected phase-out of plastic bags next year. Readers pointed to Barb's longevity in the community and kindness as some of the qualities she brings to the area.

Denise Norder

IF there is someone in need of support, chances are Denise Norder will be there to help.

Ms Norder is a prominent representative of the Salvation Army and has dedicated much of her life to charitable causes.

Christopher Harvey

VOLUNTEER fire-fighter Christopher Harvey is a hero in the eyes of the Whitsunday community. Described as someone who "gives so much back to the community" Christopher has broad respect across the Whitsundays.

Kevin Collins

IN THE aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, it was Kevin Collins who kept cyclone-affected residents fed. He stood along with co-owner of Fish D'vine Rebecca Clark and D'vine catering staff at Jubilee Pocket, equipped with enough food to feed 1500 people.

These were our readers' top five nominees. Channel 7's Sunrise show is also looking for suburban superstars.