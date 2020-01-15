Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DINNER TIME: A rock wallaby tucks in to a carrot air dropped into a bushfire zone recently.
DINNER TIME: A rock wallaby tucks in to a carrot air dropped into a bushfire zone recently.
Environment

$50 million for emergency wildlife and habitat recovery

Jarrard Potter
14th Jan 2020 9:56 AM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 8:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government has made an initial investment of $50 million in response to the devastating bushfires to support the immediate work to protect wildlife.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said our wildlife needs our help and food drops are happening into fire damaged areas now to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species.

The funding will be directed towards:

• Care for and rehabilitate injured wildlife

• Secure viable populations of threatened species

• Control feral predators, other pest animals and noxious weeds that are a major threat to vulnerable animals and plants at this time

• Scientifically map and understand the true impact of these fires

• Work with landowners to protect those precious remaining unburnt areas, which will serve as 'arks' and allow our native plants and animals to recover.

The Federal Government will co-ordinate with organisations across Australia to ensure the money goes where it is needed.

More Stories

Show More
bushfires federal government kevin hogan mp rock wallaby wildlife
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘What happened to my son?’: Broken dad fights for answers

        premium_icon ‘What happened to my son?’: Broken dad fights for answers

        News ‘I want to know what happened to my son... I would hate to see someone else go through this.’

        ‘Violently shaking’ car alerts police to drink driver

        premium_icon ‘Violently shaking’ car alerts police to drink driver

        Crime The driver was bouncing around in the car from the shaking

        Cyclone Ada recognised with special service and dedication

        premium_icon Cyclone Ada recognised with special service and dedication

        News Those who experienced Cyclone Ada, in January 1970, will never forget it. A special...

        DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Teen dies in hospital after CQ crash

        premium_icon DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Teen dies in hospital after CQ crash

        News Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle.