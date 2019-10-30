50+ players fight for a Mackay NPL position

Magpies Crusaders United will not be short of selection options for the 2020 season with over 40 players trialling for the NPL side this weekend at Magpies Sports Club.

Magpies Crusaders United will not be short of selection options for the 2020 season with over 40 players trialling for the NPL side this weekend at Magpies Sports Club.

MORE than 50 players will this weekend compete for a position in the Mackay and Whitsunday Magpies Crusaders United for the 2020 season.

An astounding pool of football talent will congregate at Magpies Sporting fields on Saturday and Sunday for the NPL trials, as well as trials in the Under-20s system.

Around 47 players put their name down to trial for the NPL side and committee member for the MCU, Tracee Williamson, was thrilled to see the interest.

Mackay Magpies Crusaders 2019 squad during their FFA Cup Round of 16 match against took on Moreland Zebras.

“We’ve also had some good bites from players who are unavailable due to contractual commitments elsewhere,” she said.

Mackay is the only NPL pathway in North Queensland and Williamson’s plea for support from neighbouring regions last month was answered with a strong pull of talent from Townsville, Rockhampton and other regional competitions.

Williamson who had been heavily involved in the Mackay football community for the past 17 years believed new coach, Thomas Ballantyne, had ignited interest across the state.

“Tom here has generated a very big response within the football community,” she said.

“We have some fireworks coming to us which is great. Excellent centre-backs from the northern regions, so it’s good seeing that support as well.

“Football is for everyone, and the more these guys get behind us the stronger we can be.”

Williamson said she would love to name names on who would make the trip to the North Mackay clubhouse this weekend, but could not comment on any individual players until signings were made.

“At the moment we have the leading goal scorers from Townsville and Rockhampton competitions coming for trials,” Williamson hinted.

“We’ve also seen good numbers from the Mackay Premier League, which is excellent to see the guys are actually getting behind it and trying to step up to the next level.”