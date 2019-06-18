500 free hot dogs: New restaurant to open with a bang

The Bavarian Bier Cafe will celebrate its Mackay grand opening by giving away 500 free hot dogs.

The Bavarian Bier Cafe will celebrate its Mackay grand opening by giving away 500 free hot dogs. Contributed

MACKAY'S newest restaurant is opening with a bang.

On Wednesday, June 26, The Bavarian Bier Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening by giving away 500 free hot dogs.

The hot dog bonanza will begin at 11am, and it is first in best dressed.

The Bavarian Bier Cafe will celebrate its Mackay grand opening by giving away 500 free hot dogs. Contributed

If you miss out on a free hot dog, don't worry, there are plenty of other tasty German-inspired dishes on the menu.

The Bavarian's most popular menu items are the pork knuckle, crackling pork belly and gourmet sausages.

Other favourites include an assortment of schnitzels, chicken wings, spicy squid and build-your-own-salads.

Families on a budget will love the range of affordable dinner specials and The Bavarian's royal snack hour features complimentary snacks from 4pm to 6pm daily.

Guests who purchase a selected drink can choose from gourmet sausage rolls, Texan sloppy fries and Cajun popcorn chicken.

Week-day winners include a chicken burger and drink of choice for $15 on Mondays, a two-for-one deal on any regular schnitzel on Tuesdays and a refillable all you can eat meat platter on Wednesdays for $35.

The Bavarian also has a range of $10 lunch options from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday's children under the age of 12 eat free from the kids menu.

Complementing the big flavours are even bigger beers. The Bavarian's one-litre steins can quench a thirst and there are an impressive 20 beers on tap, including imported favourites.