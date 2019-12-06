500 mourners farewell policeman who served with honour

The funeral of Stephen Nixon, former highway patrol Senior Constable for 32 years in Lismore and Casino, held at Casino Civic Hall.

The funeral of Stephen Nixon, former highway patrol Senior Constable for 32 years in Lismore and Casino, held at Casino Civic Hall.

STEPHEN Nixon spent 32 years in the NSW Police Force.

Most of that time was on highway patrol in Lismore and Casino.

In Casino, 'Nixo' pulled over a car because the windows had a dark tint. A young woman named Julie, who had just passed her licence test, was driving. She was to become his future wife.

Today Julie Nixon and her family were joined by more than 500 mourners at the Casino Civic Hall for Mr Nixon's funeral.

Senior Sergeant Chad George, on behalf of the NSW Police Force, spoke at the funeral.

"He was a professional police officer who prided himself on his high integrity," Sen-Sgt George said.

"He was fair and consistent and treated everyone with respect."

Mr Nixon joined the police academy at Goulburn in 1987 and his first posting was in 1988 at Flemington where he became a constable.

Mr Nixon was thrilled to be transferred to Lismore and working Casino Highway Patrol.

Mr Nixon received many medals throughout his career including a First Class medal for Service and a National Police Service medal in 2014.

"He made a difference to highway patrol," Snr Sgt George said.

Mr Nixon was well known in Casino for his business All Wheels Heavy Vehicle Driver Education training, with his passion for keeping the roads safe continuing after his police career.

Mr Nixon's sister said: "Steve could weld and build anything he set his mind to".

One of his children described her father as her best friend.

A police salute was given as the coffin was carried by police officers to the hearse.

Three military planes flew overhead and the police band played as the funeral procession travelled along Canterbury St.

Mr Nixon's passing was death by suicide.

VALE Ldg Snr Const. Stephen Nixon 3/1/1965-24/11/2019

Dearly loved husband of Julie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steph and Ethan, Danni, and Sam. Loved son and son-in-law of Gordon and Peggy Nixon (both deceased) and John and Jan Dougall. Loving brother of Margie.

• For help and support regarding mental health concerns call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 137 934.