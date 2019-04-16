Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

500 tonnes/$250,000 of hay destroyed in feedlot fire

Emily Bradfield
by
15th Apr 2019 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HAY fire has destroyed about a quarter of a million dollars worth of hay stock at Opal Creek feedlot.

Multiple fire crews attended the scene on Sunday night about 6pm, it took firefighters several hours to contain the blaze.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious and believe the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of the hay heating up in the shed.

30 metre by 200 metre bales used to feed cattle were destroyed, with the building structure remaining intact.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told Newscorp an estimated 500 tonnes of hay was lost in the fire.

emergency feedlot fire western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    SET TO BLAZE A TRAIL

    premium_icon SET TO BLAZE A TRAIL

    Athletics Jazmyn Fyvie and Joshua King are preparing to run the Larapinta Trail in August.

    • 16th Apr 2019 7:00 AM
    Attempt to use someone else's ID goes awry

    premium_icon Attempt to use someone else's ID goes awry

    News TRYING to pass off identification as his own ended badly for a man.

    Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    premium_icon Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    News A MAN records blood alcohol reading more than four times the limit

    Bowen live on television

    premium_icon Bowen live on television

    Weather Today Show shows off Bowen.