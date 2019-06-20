$50,000 for a little tender, love and care

Help our local pubs get a leg up by nominating them.

Help our local pubs get a leg up by nominating them. contributed

AT THE heart of every country town there is a pub.

It's the spot you find the community stalwarts enjoying a cold beer at the end, or sometimes the beginning, of the day.

Airbnb's latest multimillion-dollar project hopes to put the heart of the country town back on the map with five grants up for grabs.

The Kuttabul Hotel is an iconic venue in the Mackay region. Caitlan Charles

The Country Pub Project will give rural and regional pubs the opportunity to nominate and be in the running for up to $50,000, have access to a team of design professionals and help list the pub on Airbnb.

The company hopes the campaign will encourage people to get off the beaten track and visit the small towns of Australia.

"Pubs are important places of reconnection for locals and travellers alike ... as is the case in many rural towns, these pubs are a central meeting place, post office, corner store, town hall and much more,” Airbnb spokesman Brent Thomas said.

The Eimeo Hotel over looks the Pacific Ocean. Tony Martin

Airbnb is looking for pubs with great stories in interesting towns with hero publicans.

Do you know a Mackay, Isaac or Whitsunday region pub that could benefit from a little TLC? Why not nominate them or speak to the publican about the project.

The Mirani Hotel is at the heart of Mirani. CONTRIBUTED

To qualify, the pub must offer accommodation and be located outside a capital city.

Read about how to apply here.