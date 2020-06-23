Menu
Crime

$50k worth of drugs found in routine traffic stop

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Jun 2020 4:40 PM
POLICE have seized almost $50,000 worth of drugs during a routine traffic stop south of Brisbane.

A 27-year-old Cornubia man has been charged after his white Mazda utility vehicle was intercepted by Logan Police along Maranda St in Shailer Park just before 7pm last Friday.

Police seized 130g of cocaine in Logan last week. Picture: iStock
During the search of his vehicle, police allegedly found close to 130g of cocaine concealed in five plastic bags, almost 30g of methylamphetamine in a grocery bag as well as a small quantity of MDMA.

The drugs are believed to have a street value of close to $50,000.

Police also allegedly seized $1000 in cash.

The man will appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

