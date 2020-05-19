Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than $50 million will be spent to bring crowds back to theme parks after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic which forced their closures.
More than $50 million will be spent to bring crowds back to theme parks after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic which forced their closures.
Business

$50m plan to save state's theme parks

by ANDREW POTTS
19th May 2020 2:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $50 million will be spent to boost the Gold Coast's theme parks after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic which forced their closures.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning announced the funding as part of a $4 billion economic spend in State Parliament.

She said the tourism industry had been dealt "a crippling blow".

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Picture: AAP.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Picture: AAP.

"It has been absolutely heartbreaking to witness as we have been forced to make tough but unavoidable decisions to close the border and place hard restrictions on the industry, knowing they would hurt," she said.

"That's why today we are committing $50 million to support our tourism businesses, iconic theme parks and animal parks.

"We want them to get through this, survive and come out at the other end stronger, more resilient and able to continue to make their critical contributions Queensland.

"We will also deliver a domestic marketing campaign to align with the easing of restrictions and encouraging people to holiday in Queensland."

The Gold Coast's theme parks were forced to close in March during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown in compliance with social distancing measures.

Ms Palaszczuk said the downturn had hit the economy hard.

"Tourism was contributing $12.8 billion to Queensland's economy and 217,000 jobs before COVID-19 hit," she said.

"Nearly one in three jobs have been lost in accommodation and food services in Queensland due to restrictions.

"Mr Speaker, that is an impact I never imagined I would witness in my lifetime."

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as $50m plan to save Coast's theme parks

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics theme parks tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man climbs on roof of hotel to allegedly evade Bowen police

        premium_icon Man climbs on roof of hotel to allegedly evade Bowen police

        News Bowen Police have charged a man with three offences after he climbed on a roof to evade arrest.

        ECQ numbers reveal shocking no show from Division 1 voters

        premium_icon ECQ numbers reveal shocking no show from Division 1 voters

        Council News The election, held in the midst of the pandemic, attracted a ‘disappointing’...

        Second ute stolen in Whitsundays in less than a week

        premium_icon Second ute stolen in Whitsundays in less than a week

        Crime The ute was locked at the front of the property when it was stolen

        Was this the best team to never do it?

        premium_icon Was this the best team to never do it?

        Rugby League A historically dominant regular season preceded an underwhelming straight sets...