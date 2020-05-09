Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second earthquake in a week rocks city's residents

by WILL ZWAR
9th May 2020 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND earthquake has hit Darwin in a week after a 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt in Darwin on Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the earthquake in the Banda Sea at 3.19pm, however no tsunami threat was issued for anywhere in Australia.

24 felt reports were lodged by Territorians from Larrakeyah, Darwin CBD, Brinkin, Rapid Creek and Coconut Grove, with all reports suggesting it was a weak tremor.

The quake originated less than 100km from a 6.9 earthquake in the Banda Sea on Wednesday evening, which woke many Territorians about 11.30pm.

A number of residents including David Bateman said Wednesday's tremor was the biggest they'd felt in the past 10 years.

Originally published as 5.1 magnitude earthquake sends tremors across Darwin

More Stories

Show More
earthquake editors picks tsunami warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays sunset to be beamed live to the world

        premium_icon Whitsundays sunset to be beamed live to the world

        News Sunset from Daydream Island will be livestreamed to the world today, as part of a statewide marketing campaign.

        Miners still in critical condition three days on from blast

        premium_icon Miners still in critical condition three days on from blast

        News One man is in a 'good' condition while the others are still clinging to life after...

        Dealing with ISO overload this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Dealing with ISO overload this Mother’s Day

        News A family therapist is hosting an online forum this Mother’s Day to help women deal...

        Social distancing ‘not viable’ for tour operators

        premium_icon Social distancing ‘not viable’ for tour operators

        Business ‘With less people on the boat, we won’t be able to cover the cost of operations and...