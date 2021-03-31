51-year-old Bowen woman killed in highway tragedy

Woman dead after truck and car crash on the Bruce Highway in Inkerman

LATEST 6.20AM:

Police have confirmed a 51-year-old woman was killed in a collision between a truck and car south of Townsville last night.

A b-double truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway on the Bruce Highway near Fredericksfield Road about 8.20pm.

The driver of the car and sole occupant, the 51-year-old woman from Bowen, was declared deceased at the scene.

The truck driver, a 67-year-old Kilcoy man, did not receive any injuries.

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions and reopened just before 4am this morning.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is still investigating.

UPDATE 9.10PM: A woman has been declared deceased after a truck and car collided on the Bruce Highway in the Burdekin.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway at the intersection of Ordorica Rd and Fredericksfield Rd in Inkerman around 8.20pm.

It's believed a truck T-boned a car while it was trying to cross the highway.

A truck driver in his 60s suffered minor injuries in the crash.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the Bruce Highway was closed in both directions and would be for some time.

Police investigations are ongoing.

INITIAL 8.30PM: A truck has T-boned a vehicle on the Bruce Highway in North Queensland, with the driver reportedly stuck in the car.

Emergency services were called to the Bruce Highway in Inkerman, south of Home Hill, at 8.30pm after reports of a truck and car colliding.

Initial reports suggest the car was crossing the highway and has been T-boned by the truck.

Emergency services are on scene and are trying to remove a female driver from the vehicle.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the accident occurred on the highway at the intersection of Ordorica Rd and Fredericksfield Rd.

The spokesman said there was a leak on the highway and the road is expected to be shut for some time.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they had a crew from Home Hill and Ayr on scene.

Originally published as 51-year-old woman killed in highway tragedy