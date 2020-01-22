5200 jobs in $6 billion roads bonanza

In what is being touted as the state’s biggest year for road upgrades, nearly $6 billion will be spent and 5200 jobs generated in 2020. SEE IF YOU’LL BENEFIT

In what is being touted as the state’s biggest year for road upgrades, nearly $6 billion will be spent and 5200 jobs generated in 2020. SEE IF YOU’LL BENEFIT

BILLIONS of dollars' worth of road projects will get under way across Queensland this year, in what's been touted as the largest ever upgrade program.

Among the projects to begin is the $1 billion Bruce Highway upgrade from Cooroy to Curra, the Bruce Highway upgrade from Edmonton to Gordonvale in Cairns worth $481 million, and the $550 million Sunshine Coast rail upgrade.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said some major projects were nearing completion in areas like Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey inspects the $812 million Bruce Highway upgrade on the Sunshine Coast near Tanawha. Photo: John McCutcheon

Other projects getting under way include a $1 billion Pacific Motorway upgrade from Varsity Lakes to Tugun which will support 837 jobs.

A Bruce Highway upgrade from Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way worth $662 million will also start, supporting 664 jobs.

A further $749 million will be spent upgrading the Pacific Motorway and busway at Logan, while works will get underway on the Mackay Northern Access upgrade worth $110 million.

Some of the major projects already under way include the $104 million Cairns Southern Access upgrade from Kate St to Aumuller St and the $514 million Haughton River Floodplain project at Giru.

"Not only are we building new roads, more than 6,000 tradies are helping to maintain the state's 33,000km road network thanks to $1 billion for road maintenance," Mr Bailey said.

PROJECTS SET TO START IN 2020

* $1 billion Bruce Highway upgrade Cooroy to Curra Section D - 576 jobs

* $1 billion Pacific Motorway upgrade from Varsity Lakes to Tugun near the NSW border - 837 jobs

* $662 million Bruce Highway upgrade from Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way - 664 jobs

* $481 million Bruce Highway upgrade from Edmonton to Gordonvale in Cairns - 466 jobs

* $749 million Pacific Motorway and busway upgrade at Logan - 721 jobs

* $712 million Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A - 760 jobs

* $550 million Sunshine Coast rail upgrade - 333 jobs

* $301 million Bruce Highway upgrade at Maroochydore Road and Mons Road interchanges - 382 jobs

* $110 million Mackay Northern Access upgrade - 154 jobs

* $150 million Bruce Highway interchange upgrade at Deception Bay - 270 jobs

* $44.5 million Springfield Central park 'n' ride upgrade - 44 jobs