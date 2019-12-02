Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay motorist have saved more than $5m in the last year, while Whitsunday motorists have saved $600,000. Photo: Trevor Veale
Mackay motorist have saved more than $5m in the last year, while Whitsunday motorists have saved $600,000. Photo: Trevor Veale
News

$5.3 fuel saving for Mackay motorists

Caitlan Charles
2nd Dec 2019 12:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY motorist have saved a staggering $5.3 million since December 2018.

New figures released by RACQ show that as a whole Queenslanders saved $122.8 million after the introduction of the Fuel Price Reporting Scheme.

In 2017, the RACQ successfully lobbied the State Government to install the scheme, which is similar to those in place in other states.

It is now mandatory for all service stations to publicly release prices to create greater transparency for drivers.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said the benefits had been felt statewide, with a drop in the relative price of unleaded petrol in most regional and city centres.

“We fought hard for drivers to have free accessible information to make more informed decisions about where they wanted to fill up, ultimately creating greater competition within the fuel market,” Ms Smith said.

The research found the Whitsundays also saved about $600,000.

Ms Smith said the analysis found the average monthly price of ULP was 5.3 cents per litre cheaper in Mackay, and 3.1cpl less in the Whitsundays, since the introduction of the trial.

“In recent years the Whitsunday market has been more competitive than in Mackay, which means fuel prices didn’t have as much room to move,” she said.

“Overall, it’s clear fuel is cheaper now than what it would’ve been without the scheme.

“Prices will always fluctuate depending on the oil prices and Singapore prices, but this is a simple way drivers can make informed decisions and reward the service stations doing the right thing and charging fair fuel prices.”

fuel cost fuel price queensland government racq renee smith whitsundays
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The addictive app saving Aussie wildlife

        premium_icon The addictive app saving Aussie wildlife

        Environment Chelona resident saving a species. ‘Like Pokemon Go crossed with a David Attenborough adventure’

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        premium_icon OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        People and Places He will be remembered for his gentleness, kindness and his devotion to his family...

        GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        premium_icon GW3 talks superyacht opportunities with Deputy PM

        News The group was part of a Northern Australia delegation to Canberra.