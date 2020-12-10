$540K aged care facility sale marks ‘end of an era’: Brunker

The Hillside Haven Aged Care Facility in Collinsville was purchased by the Whitsunday Regional Council in 2016. Photo: File

The Hillside Haven Aged Care Facility in Collinsville was purchased by the Whitsunday Regional Council in 2016. Photo: File

A LONG history of voluntary aged care in Collinsville has come to a close with a Whitsunday councillor saying the sale of a living facility marks the “end of an era”.

At the Whitsunday Regional Council meeting on Wednesday, councillors formally acknowledged the completion of the sale of the Collinsville Independent Living Facility.

The facility has been purchased by Jangaa Operations Pty Ltd, with the council negotiating a sale price of $540,000.

During the meeting, Division 6 Councillor Mike Brunker took the opportunity to acknowledge the significance of the sale.

“This brings to an end a long history of aged care, voluntary aged care in Collinsville,” Cr Brunker said.

“I know when it first closed there was a huge panic in Collinsville and the council came to the fore to try and fill that gap.

“The best we could do was independent living and unfortunately as people are in all communities, elderly people, they are proudly independent.

“It was getting to a situation where they only wanted to move when they couldn’t live in their own house and unfortunately they would be bypassing this facility and going straight to the aged care at Collinsville Hospital or down to Bowen.”

Hillside Haven in Collinsville was bought by the council in 2016. Photo: File

The living facility, previously known as Hillside Haven Aged Care Facility, closed in April 2016 because of compliance issues.

Later that year, the council bought the facility and it has operated as an independent living facility ever since.

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker.

In an ordinary council meeting in July this year, councillors resolved to sell the property, with the condition that the facility’s only permanent resident is able to stay.

At the time, Cr Brunker said the facility was largely used by mining companies and for other short-term agreements.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Cr Brunker said changes in legislation had basically taken the council out of the market for aged care facilities and the final sale marked the “end of an era”.

“All in all Collinsville has another accommodation provider and council has squared its debt,” Cr Brunker said.

“We did look after the people in Collinsville and unfortunately they chose to stay in their houses.

“At the end of the day it is a good facility and we wish Jangga all the best for the future.”

Councillors voted unanimously to note the completion of the sale.