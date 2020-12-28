Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

5600 in darkness as another power outage hits Airlie Beach

Laura Thomas
, laura.thomas@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 8:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents and tourists are without power for the third time in less than a week.

Ergon Energy reported a power outage just after 7pm.

More than 5600 customers have been affected in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Cannon Valley, Jubilee Pocket, Strathdickie and Woodwark.

It is expected that power will be restored within two hours.

Monday night’s power outage is the third in less than a week as residents were left without electricity last Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

More stories

Prime Port of Airlie real estate set for subdivision

REVEALED: How long patients are waiting in the ER

Where you can farewell 2020 with a bang in the Whitsundays

It comes as Ergon Energy identified the cause of mass power outages that left residents and holiday-makers sweating in the lead up to Christmas.

More than 4000 customers across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale were left without power on Tuesday evening.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said the outages were caused by a series of cable faults and the Cannonvale substation.

He said crews and technical staff put mobile generation in place and reconfigured the network to keep power on for customers while repairs were under way.

airlie beach ergon energy power outage airlie beach
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grounded flights from Sydney given green light to go ahead

        Premium Content Grounded flights from Sydney given green light to go ahead

        Travel Jetstar announced cancellations into Whitsunday Coast Airport and Hamilton Island last week.

        Crew rescues 11m sailboat from sinking off Newry Island

        Premium Content Crew rescues 11m sailboat from sinking off Newry Island

        Breaking A cracked exhaust abruptly put an end to the skipper’s Mackay stop after sailing...

        Ergon reveals cause of mass pre-Christmas power outages

        Premium Content Ergon reveals cause of mass pre-Christmas power outages

        Community Residents and tourists were left sweating after two outages in less than 24 hours.

        REVEALED: How long patients are waiting in the ER

        Premium Content REVEALED: How long patients are waiting in the ER

        Health A report has shed light on how long Whitsunday and Mackay residents are waiting for...