5PM UPDATE: Severe weather warning remains in place

The Bureau of Meteorology tracking map as of 4.37pm on Monday.

THE SEVERE weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall through the Whitsundays and Central Coast issued by the Bureau of Meteorology remains in place.

The BoM's latest advice, released at 4.42pm on Monday, is predicting heavy rain and damaging wind gusts to develop between Alva Beach and Sarina on Tuesday as a result of ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny.

Penny was downgraded to a Tropical Low on Sunday morning.

At 4pm on Monday, ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny was located in the Coral Sea about 630km east-northeast of Townsville, moving west-southwest at 14km/h.

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny is expected to continue its westward movement, and the system is likely to cross the Tropical Queensland coast some time between late Tuesday and early Thursday.

The most likely scenario is that ex-Penny will remain a Tropical Low, but there is a moderate risk that the system will redevelop into a Category 1 tropical cyclone before it crosses the coast.

Regardless of its status, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are likely to develop about parts of the Queensland coast as ex-Penny approaches.

Areas of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, are expected to develop in coastal and adjacent inland areas between Alva Beach and Sarina on Tuesday.

Six hourly rainfall totals between 140mm and 180mm are possible, with isolated heavier falls in excess of 200mm.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h, are expected to develop about exposed coastal and island locations in the warning area on Tuesday, particularly about the Whitsunday Islands.

Bowen, Proserpine, Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island and Mackay are among the locations which may be affected.

The Bureau issued a Flood Watch for a series of waterways between St Lawrence and Cape Tribulation including the Burdekin River, downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam, the Don River and Proserpine River at 12.30pm on Monday afternoon.

River level rises above the minor flood level are possible across the Flood Watch area from Tuesday onwards.

The Regional Harbour Master issued a statement earlier this afternoon advising marine operators, island resorts, marinas and boat owners to prepare for the onset of severe weather, and implement their severe weather contingency plans.

There is no plan to close the Whitsunday Pilotage Area at this stage unless it is absolutely necessary to ensure marine safety.

