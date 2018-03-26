Menu
Login
Entertainment

Karl ‘a bit of a creeper’ in Kylie interview

by Andrew Bucklow

KARL Stefanovic has been called "creepy" by some viewers for his 60 Minutes interview with Kylie Minogue.

The Channel Nine star interviewed the pop singer to promote upcoming album Golden which will be released next month.

During the segment, Minogue gave Stefanovic a glimpse of her cheeky outfit from her Spinning Around music video which the presenter called "those very hot, hot pants".

The pair discussed the singer's failed relationship with Joshua Sasse which ended last year and after discussing her heartbreak, Stefanovic said to her: "Can you stop going for incredibly good looking d**kheads?"

Minogue awkwardly laughed and said yes.

MORE: Karl Stefanovic's fall from grace - from golden boy to man under fire

But the most awkward part of the interview came right at the very end. Minogue, 49, was talking about her positive attitude towards life when Stefanovic said: "Well, you're doing very well. It helps obviously that you're a hot 50-year-old."

Minogue was caught off-guard by the comment and replied: "Well, thanks. Um, yeah, we try. I don't know what to say to that."

Some viewers took to Twitter to criticise the Channel Nine star for his "creepy" comments during the interview.

Related Items

Topics:  60 minutes karl stefanovic kylie minogue

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

Brahmans out do Magpies in thriller

New man in the captain/coach role, Sam Key, said the Brahmans started the match very positively and were a little bit lucky to pull off the win.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out AFL pre-season carnival

Five wins form five matches saw the Whitsunday Sea Eagles totally dominate the Mackay AFL pre-season carnival at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Sea Eagles swoop to take out Mackay AFL pre-season carnival.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains

Jason Costigan MP wants to know why the State Government has not released a promised "business case” on the on-going flooding problem at Hamilton Plains.

'All the people want is a better road' at Hamilton Plains.

Funding for new Whitsunday tourism projects announced

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones announced $2 million dollars of funding for Whitsunday tourism projects; on a visit to the region.

$2 million dollars to fund Whitsunday tourism projects.

Local Partners