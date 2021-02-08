Menu
Marijuana and meth were found in separate drug busts in Airlie Beach. Photo: File
Crime

60g marijuana found in two police searches in Airlie Beach

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
8th Feb 2021 1:30 PM
More than 60g of marijuana and some meth was allegedly found during separate drug busts in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Police Officer-in-Charge Nathan Blain said the first alleged bust occurred on Friday, January 29.

Police detained two men, one from Mackay and the other from Kinchant Dam, for a search after intercepting a car on Shute Harbour Rd near Altmann Ave.

Senior Sergeant Blain said one of the men, 46, ran from police but was later found and charged.

As a result of the search, the man was charged with multiple offences including possessing dangerous drugs in relation to 30g of marijuana and just more than a gram of meth, as well as possessing drug utensils and obstructing police.

The second man, 37, was also charged with multiple offences including possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

They are scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 22.

The second drug bust occurred on Wednesday, February 3.

Sen-Sgt Blain said two drivers, aged 81 and 46, were involved in a road rage incident and both men went to Whitsunday Police Station.

It is alleged the 46-year-old Cannonvale man was behaving in a disorderly manner and he was arrested.

Sen-Sgt Blain said the man was later found to be in possession of 33g of marijuana.

He was given drug diversion and given a $400 fine for public nuisance.

Whitsunday Times

