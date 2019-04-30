$62.4m superyacht turning heads in Abell Point Marina

THERE is a new boat in town and it's making quite a statement.

Superyacht Twizzle arrived in Abell Point Marina on Monday, boasting a list of grand features.

Worth about $62.4 milllion (USD $44 million), the luxury boat is a stand-out in the Airlie Beach marina, measuring more than 57m in length and 60m in height, making her one of the tallest boats sailing the oceans.

Currently sailing under the Cayman Island flag, the yacht recently stopped in Sydney in March, and Brisbane earlier in April, before making its way to the Whitsundays.

Superyacht Twizzle. Shannen McDonald

Locals recently took to Facebook to share their interest in the boat's arrival at Abell Point Marina.

June Waight wrote, "How did that get in the marina? It's huge. Made the other yachts look like tinnies,” in her post which included a photo.

Carole Henry commented and said, "We watched the majestic lady come in; what a presence”.

Superyacht Twizzle arrived in Abell Point Marina on April 29. Shannen McDonald

Built in 2010, Twizzle has three decks, space for up to nine guests and 11 cabin crew, and a cruising speed of 11 knots. The interior was designed by famous yacht manufacture Redman Whiteley Dixon.

Last sold in 2016, the yacht is said to be currently owned by United Kingdom's Michael Bradfiled who is reportedly worth USD $200 million.