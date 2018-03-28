$6.3M approved for Airlie foreshore

WHAT'S NEW: Highlighted area showing parts of the foreshore which will be included in the revitalisation project.

WHITSUNDAY Regional Council has voted unanimously to approve the detailed design for the $6.3million Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said, once completed, the newly developed foreshore area would provide a place where residents and tourists could gather, attend events and relax in a high-quality seaside environment.

"This will activate the Airlie Beach foreshore and improve connectivity along our attractive beach frontage via the Bicentennial Walkway.

"Features of the project include an improved area for markets, 65 extra sealed car parks, a new sound stage and tourist bus hub, a refurbished amenities block and a massive new playground with sails,” he said.

Other features of the project include: 65 extra sealed car parks, 120 market stalls, festoon lighting, new landscaped gardens and turf, 180 plus new trees and palms, 3000 new shrubs 3m wide pedestrian path, new and easy to read way finding throughout, new furniture including picnic tables, bike racks, drinking fountains, mobile phone charging stations, new basketball half court, new shaded umbrellas throughout, another shade structure with barbecues.

Cr Willcox said Council would now start the tender process.

Construction is expected to start in May and be completed by early December this year.

The Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project is an initiative of Council and funded by the Queensland State Government.

To view the detailed foreshore design, visit Council's website.