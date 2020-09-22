66% say state govt not doing enough for small business

A MAJORITY of residents living in Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin believe the State Government is not doing enough to support small business.

This is according to the results of News Corp Queensland’s Your Say 2020 sentiment survey.

The biggest ever survey of its kind in Queensland, more than 8000 Queenslanders went online to answer 49 questions ranging across jobs, the economy, the environment, COVID and our elected leaders.

The answers have given us a comprehensive look at ourselves, highlighting how much faith we have in the future but also uncovering concerns in specific regions and issues that need to be addressed.

Of those involved in the survey across Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin, 66.3 per cent said the State Government was not doing enough to support small business, compared to 17.1 per cent who said the government was adequately helping small business.

Another 16.6 per cent said they were unsure.

COVID recovery, job creation and crime prevention are the state election issues that matter most to Mackay Isaac Whitsunday and Mirani voters, according to a recent Daily Mercury poll.

Survey results from Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin residents.

These state election issues received the highest number of votes, followed by roads and transport, support for coal and renewable jobs, health care, child safety and domestic violence prevention.

While tourism regions like Whitsunday have been hit hard by the pandemic, the results from the sentiment survey show the impact on jobs has been less severe than anticipated on those who responded.

Asked how COVID-19 had affected employment, 79.6 per cent of Mackay, Whitsunday, Mirani and Burdekin residents said it had not changed anything.

But 12.2 per cent said it had reduced their hours, 4.4 per cent said they had lost their job and 3.9 per cent reported they had switched jobs.

The survey method

Your Say 2020 was a self-selection sentiment survey conducted across News Queensland’s metropolitan and regional websites from September 1-10.

It was open to all readers, both subscribers and non-subscribers, to have their say on the current state of Queensland and the state’s priorities as we rebuild from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

The survey included 49 questions ranging from cost of living and COVID, to the performance of elected leaders and lifestyle.

It did not require personal details or contact information, but respondents had to include their age bracket, gender and state electorate.

Harry Bruce's cartoon.

There were 8025 valid responses to the questions. Any attempts to spam the survey were blocked and removed from final results.

The geographic split of survey respondents maps closely to the population distribution of the state.

Those aged over 45 were over-represented in the survey responses, and the gender balance skewed a bit more male than the population.

While the results should not be seen as a predictor for the state election, the sample size of electoral regions, age brackets and political persuasions does provide an opportunity to highlight differences in opinions, the common issues Queensland is facing, and people’s key concerns for the future.

In Mackay, 76 people completed the survey, compared to 40 in Whitsunday, 36 in Mirani and 29 in Burdekin. The above results are not considered scientifically significant but help provide voter insight.