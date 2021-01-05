Menu
The Bruce Highway was closed at Bowen after a multi-vehicle crash on January 5, 2021. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads
6m fishing boat comes off trailer after Bowen crash

Elyse Wurm
Rae Wilson
and
5th Jan 2021 10:00 PM
The Bruce Highway was closed at Bowen for about an hour after a crash caused a 6m boat to come off a trailer.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the South Bowen Rest Area about 8.40pm on Tuesday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle that was towing a boat.

The fishing vessel came off the trailer, forcing the highway to be shut.

About an hour later, by 9.50pm, the boat was towed and the major road reopened.

The spokesman said no one was injured in the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics left the scene when their services were not required.

