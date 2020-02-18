Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It all started when the teacher reportedly took “25 of my humming bird bucks” from Isaiah after was caught talking with his friend Connor.
It all started when the teacher reportedly took “25 of my humming bird bucks” from Isaiah after was caught talking with his friend Connor. Twitter
Offbeat

6yo boy damns teacher in hilarious letter

by Madeline Cox
18th Feb 2020 12:26 PM

FED up with getting in trouble, six-year-old Isaiah wrote a hilariously angry letter to his teacher Mrs Jones.

It all started when the teacher reportedly took "25 of my humming bird bucks" from Isaiah after was caught talking with his friend Connor.

"That's no big deal. I'm only six I can't be quiet all the time and that makes you a thief and and crook. You are going to hell real burning hell because you a thief,' Isaiah wrote in a letter that has since gone viral on Twitter.

"I worked hard for those bucks.

"My only prayer in chapel today was that God gets you to hell fast super-fast and your new hair cut is bad real bad. Isaiah." 

His mum was immediately called to the school to have a meeting with Mrs Jones about the letter.

It's not yet known what punishment was cooked up for Isaiah but we do know that his mum took the letter to work to give her coworkers a good laugh.

 

Responses to Isaiah's letter
Responses to Isaiah's letter Twitter

 

"Okay so my co-worker told us that she had to attend a parent teacher conference because of a letter her son wrote to his teacher," Isaiah's mum's friend wrote while sharing the letter.

 "So she brought the letter to work and I almost fell out of my chair y'all.

"He actually deserves a little credit." 

Thousands of people have commented on the letter, applauding Isaiah for standing up for himself.

"I bet she's in the mirror RIGHT NOW looking at that haircut," a man said.

"I would also like to point out that Isaiah has great handwriting to be 6 and can spell better than most adults. He has a bright future ahead of him," one person said.

"This is a man who would not take anymore," another added.

"And he understands the value of currency!" a woman said.

"The six-year-old version of 'I said what I said'."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks funny kids offbeat teacher teaching

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education Nearly 60 per cent of Queensland schools have improved their proportion of students getting top OP results. SEE WHERE YOUR SCHOOL RANKED

        IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 35+ people in Bowen court today

        Crime Each week a list of people appear in the Bowen courtroom, for a range of different...

        Supervisor allegedly skipped key safety aspects

        premium_icon Supervisor allegedly skipped key safety aspects

        News One company and three men have been charged over CQ quarry death.

        ’Hard slog’: A new rescue boat confirmed

        premium_icon ’Hard slog’: A new rescue boat confirmed

        News QCoal donation was the ‘boost’ that VMR needed to finally secure a new boat for...