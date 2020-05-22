Boy, 6, shows off crazy six-pack
A six-year-old has effortlessly performed 3000 kick-ups and shown off his crazy six-pack as he continues his quest to become the next Lionel Messi.
Arat Hosseini took the internet by storm in 2017 after footage showed him climbing up a three-metre wall, and has amassed a strong following online with fans left stunned by his silky skills.
The youngster - who boasts over 3.9 million followers on Instagram - has interacted with Messi on social media where he told him he wishes to play for Barcelona when he's older.
Don’t wait for extraordinary opportunities. Seize common occasions and make them great. Orison Swett Marden منتظر فرصت های طلایی نمانید ، فرصت های معمولی را از دست ندهید و آنها را به شرایط استثنایی تبدیل کنید. _____________________________________ Who looses today, won’t find tomorrow There is nothing important as today آن كه امروز را از دست می دهد! فردا را نخواهد یافت هیچ روزی از امروز با ارزشتر نیست. _____________________________________ Who looses today, won’t find tomorrow There is nothing important as today آن كه امروز را از دست می دهد! فردا را نخواهد یافت هیچ روزی از امروز با ارزشتر نیست.
Dedicating a post to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi responded by saying: "Thanks Arat. I see a lot of class there. Awesome. A hug."
Hosseini's father then posted a message from his son, which read: "Leo Messi, thank you for commenting on me. I wish to play for Barcelona one day."
Speaking of Arat's ambitions, he said: "He dreams about it every night. And he compares himself with Messi.
"He says, 'I will be just like him when I grew up.'"
And Messi will surely be left in awe of Hosseini's latest video as he recorded 3000 keepy-ups while wearing a Barca kit sporting his favourite footballer's name on the back.
Commenting on the clip, one fan said: "Hi Arat, you are such an incredible person and you are destined for greatness! You are a golden boy!"
Another wrote: "You are the best."
A third simply stated: "To infinity and beyond."
