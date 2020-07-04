7 events coming to Mackay Showgrounds this year

THE Mackay Show will not go ahead this year but there will be plenty of entertainment at Mackay Showgrounds to fill the void.

Mackay Show Association manager Steve Gavioli said they had been busy planning a full calendar of events ever since they learned up to 10,000 people were now permitted at outdoor events in Queensland.

“When I say a full calendar, I mean a full calendar,” Mr Gavioli said.

“There will be something here at least every weekend.

“At times, there might even be two events on the one weekend.”

First up at Mackay Showgrounds on Milton St is the annual Big Boys Toys Expo on August 8 and 9.

It will feature a variety of boating, fishing, camping, caravan and 4x4 toys as well as a Hot Wheels stunt show.

Richie Gregg a professional Fly Boarder will be at the Mackay Big Boys Toys Expo 2019.

Mr Gavioli also confirmed the drawcard Queensland Mining and Engineering Expo would go ahead in September and the Mackay Home Show and Caravan, Camping Expo on October 16 to 18.

He said they were in discussions for the Lennon Brothers Circus to travel to Mackay but had already secured the return of the Infamous Circus.

“It was a massive hit last year,” Mr Gavioli said.

The Infamous circus and cabaret show will return to Mackay Showground this year. Picture: Contributed.

They were also planning a possible Swap Meeting for October as well as an Oktoberfest-style event with entertainment and show rides, he said.

“If we can get that in place, that will be a massive boost to the region,” Mr Gavioli said.