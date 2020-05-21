Jasper's passion refreshes town during pandemic

FRESH: Jasper Sempf, 7, has been growing vegetables for his family and the community during the lockdown. Picture: Warren Lynam

FROM basil to tomatoes, a seven-year-old green thumb's hobby has blossomed during the COVID-19 restrictions to become a potential lifelong passion.

Palmwoods resident Jasper Sempf began selling a variety of homegrown vegetables to the Nambour and Palmwoods community in March.

Jasper said his backyard garden quickly became an abundance of fresh produce during the COVID-19 restrictions and he wanted to share it with the town.

"We had so much, and we were like, 'hmmm we have a bit too much' so we thought we would sell it," he said.

"We were growing basil, beans and tomato at that time and then we branched out to grow dill, coriander, basil, beans, spring onions, beetroots, chives, peas, tomatoes and we've got a few cucumbers."

While being a drum teacher or working in a pizza shop are high on his list of potential careers, Jasper said he would love to be a farmer when he gets older.

"I've been gardening since I was two," he said.

"My favourite part is watching them grow and doing the process through different weather and different months.

"When it gets colder in the night they start slowing down and in the warm night they keep going."

Planting new crops each weekend and dabbling with propagating, Jasper has further developed his gardening skills during the pandemic.

"When it gets cold, we try and get our hands on a grow tunnel, it's like a kid's tunnel but it helps things grow and gets more sunlight," he said.

"We started propagating, so we find things that we have in the cupboards and then we use them.

"We use everything we can get our hands on."

Jaspers mother Jodie Sempf said it was great to see him enjoying the old-fashioned hobby.

"It's really nice to see old style things, you'd hope gardening doesn't go out of fashion but if you keep the younger ones how to do it at least they have skills for later on in life that may help them," she said.

"It's all about what he is leaning and enjoying while things are a little bit restricted."

Jasper said learning to be patient and persistent with his crops was one of the biggest lessons he had learnt.

"Sometimes they grow and sometimes they don't," he said.

"It's a grow and give game."

Jasper's stock availability is regularly posted on the Nambour and Palmwoods community Facebook pages.