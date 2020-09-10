Menu
Gympie Schoolboy Rugby action between James Nash State High School and St Patrick's College. James Nash triumphed 17-5. The James Nash boys celebrate a try.
News

70 PHOTOS: Gympie school rugby action lights up the turf

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
Jack Stokes Oval saw plenty of quality school rugby action on Wednesday night, including a riveting new chapter to the classic rivalry between James Nash SHS and St Patrick's College.

It was James Nash who finished on top on the scoreboard, but the bruising affair had a lot for both Open Boys squads to be proud of.

Young James Nash fullback Mason Drescher stole the show in one of the curtain raisers, scoring a hat-trick and leading his team to their first victory of the COVID-compromised season.

The St Patrick's College girls squad also impressed, having the better of their contest against St Teresa's Catholic College on the back of a strong performance by Allie Salter.

Check out all our photos from the blistering night of rugby right here.

Gympie Times

