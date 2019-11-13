Menu
A 70-year-old man accused to twice breaching a domestic violence order launched a verbal tirade at Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan late last week.
70-year-old accused of Gympie knife attack launches tirade

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th Nov 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 4:55 AM
A 70-YEAR-OLD man launched a verbal tirade and made a threatening gesture toward Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan in court late last week.

The man, facing charges of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, possession of a knife in a public place and contravening a domestic violence order on two occasions, appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court to hear the prosecution had disagreed with his application to cross-examine witnesses of the alleged assault.

The man cannot be named under domestic violence laws.

Mr Callaghan told the man he would have to make an application to cross-examine through the court before returning for committal mention on November 20, drawing an outraged response.

"How can the court prove me guilty of assault? How can you judge me for committing assault?" he said.

"This court doesn't have to find you guilty of an assault at all. I am conducting now a preliminary trial hearing. Guilt or innocence doesn't come into it," Mr Callaghan replied.

The man continued arguing, saying he wanted to "get this over with".

"I've been treated more like I murdered someone than just a simple assault," he said.

"I didn't assault any damn one.

"I'll work things out. This is ridiculous."

"Just be quiet and listen to me, I'm not listening to your discussion," Mr Callaghan said.

"I'm not listening to you either," came the reply.

"You keep that up and you'll end up in the dock."

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter to November 20 for mention of the cross-examination application, but the man continued lashing out as he left the courtroom, prompting the magistrate to note one gesture for the record.

"For the record (the man) just held his fist up to me through the window. I don't wish any action taken," Mr Callaghan said.

domestic violence gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news
