7000 teachers start work bans after wage talks fail

THOUSANDS of Queensland Catholic school teachers at almost 200 schools will commence work bans on Thursday after negotiations between the Independent Education Union of Australia and employers failed to result in a new wage deal.

The union has been pushing for the same $1250 one-off payment state school teachers will receive, as well as steps to address workload concerns.

The failure to reach a deal means more than 7000 teachers and support staff from 195 Catholic schools across the state will commence work bans as part of protected industrial action.

Under the bans staff won't attend meetings - except with regards to safety and welfare - work during meal breaks, supervise lessons or cover periods, or undertake playground or transport supervision.

IEUA Queensland and Northern Territory branch secretary Terry Burke said while there had been some progress at Wednesday's meeting, the proposed settlement tabled by Queensland Catholic school employers "still fell short" in some areas.

"Those areas being real measures to address teacher workload and maintaining the 30-year wage parity with the state sector through the provision of a $1250 one-off payment to all school staff," he said.

"On the matter of workload, the employers simply want to use current structures to address the most major issue facing our teachers, yet it is these very structures that have failed to deal with the problem."

Mr Burke added teachers going on strike by the end of the current school year was not off the table if an agreement was not reached.

"Taking strike action is an absolute last resort for employees and would only be the result of the failure of Queensland Catholic school employers to address these remaining, significant staff concerns," he said.

"The onus is now on the employers to finalise these negotiations and until they do so, the work bans authorised to take place in 195 Queensland Catholic schools will continue."

A further negotiation meeting is scheduled for November 27.

FULL LIST OF QUEENSLAND CATHOLIC SCHOOLS AFFECTED

Albert Park Flexible Learning Centre BRISBANE

All Hallows' School BRISBANE

All Saints Parish Primary School ALBANY CREEK

All Saints School BOONAH

Ambrose Treacy College INDOOROOPILLY

Aquinas College SOUTHPORT

Assisi Catholic College UPPER COOMERA

Assumption College WARWICK

Brigidine College INDOOROOPILLY

Carmel College THORNLANDS

Chanel College GLADSTONE

Chisholm Catholic College CORNUBIA

Christ the King Primary School GRACEVILLE

Clairvaux MacKillop College UPPER MT GRAVATT

Deception Bay Flexible Learning Centre DECEPTION BAY

Downlands College TOOWOOMBA

Good Counsel College INNISFAIL

Good Counsel Primary School INNISFAIL

Good Shepherd Catholic School RASMUSSEN

Guardian Angels' School WYNNUM

Gympie Flexible Learning Centre GYMPIE

Hemmant Flexible Learning Centre HEMMANT

Holy Cross School WOOLOOWIN

Holy Family Primary School INDOOROOPILLY

Holy Spirit College CAIRNS

Holy Spirit School BRAY PARK

Ignatius Park College CRANBROOK

Immaculate Heart School LEICHHARDT

Inala Flexible Learning Centre INALA

Iona College WYNNUM WEST

Jubilee Primary School PACIFIC PINES

Loreto College COORPAROO

Lourdes Hill College HAWTHORNE

Mackillop Catholic College Mount Peter MT PETER

Marian Catholic School CURRAJONG

Marist College Ashgrove ASHGROVE

Mary Immaculate Primary School ANNERLEY

Mary MacKillop Catholic College HIGHFIELDS

Mary MacKillop College NUNDAH

Marymount College BURLEIGH HEADS

Marymount Primary School BURLEIGH WATERS

Mater Dei Primary School TOOWOOMBA

Mater Dei School ASHGROVE WEST

McAuley College BEAUDESERT

Mercy College MACKAY

Mother of Good Counsel School CAIRNS NORTH

Mount Alvernia College KEDRON

Mt Maria College - Mitchelton Campus MITCHELTON

Mt Maria College - Petrie Campus PETRIE

Mt St Bernard College HERBERTON

Mt St Michael's College ASHGROVE

Our Lady Help of Christians School EARLVILLE

Our Lady of Dolours School MITCHELTON

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School TOOWOOMBA

Our Lady of Lourdes School INGHAM

Our Lady of Lourdes School SUNNYBANK

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School COORPAROO

Our Lady of the Assumption School ENOGGERA

Our Lady of the Rosary School KENMORE

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School DARRA

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School SPRINGSURE

Our Lady of the Southern Cross College DALBY

Our Lady's College ANNERLEY

Padua College KEDRON

Queen of Apostles Primary School STAFFORD

Ryan Catholic College KIRWAN

Sacred Heart Primary School SANDGATE

Sacred Heart Primary School TOOWOOMBA

Sacred Heart School BOOVAL

Sacred Heart School YEPPOON

Seton College MT GRAVATT EAST

Shalom College BUNDABERG

Siena Catholic Primary School SIPPY DOWNS

Southern Cross Catholic College REDCLIFFE

St Agatha's Primary School CLAYFIELD

St Ambrose's Primary School NEWMARKET

St Andrew's Catholic School FERNY GROVE

St Anne's Catholic Primary School SARINA

St Anthony's Catholic College DEERAGUN

St Anthony's Catholic Primary School NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

St Anthony's School ALEXANDRA HILLS

St Anthony's School KEDRON

St Augustine's College AUGUSTINE HEIGHTS

St Augustine's Parish Primary School CURRUMBIN WATERS

St Augustine's School MOSSMAN

St Benedict's Catholic School SHAW

St Benedict's College MANGO HILL

St Benedict's Primary School MANGO HILL

St Bernard's School UPPER MT GRAVATT

St Brigid's Catholic Primary School NERANG

St Brigid's Primary School ROSEWOOD

St Catherine's Catholic College PROSERPINE

St Clare's Catholic School BURDELL

St Clare's Primary School YARRABILBA

St Colman's School HOME HILL

St Columban's College CABOOLTURE

St Columba's Primary School WILSTON

St Dympna's Parish School ASPLEY

St Edmund's College WOODEND

St Elizabeths School TARRAGINDI

St Eugene College BURPENGARY

St Flannan's School ZILLMERE NORTH

St Francis Catholic Primary School TANNUM SANDS

St Francis de Sales School CLIFTON

St Francis Xavier School RUNAWAY BAY

St Francis Xavier's School GOODNA

St Francis Xavier's School MANUNDA

St Gerard Majella Primary School WOREE

St Ignatius School TOOWONG

St Ita's Regional Primary School DUTTON PARK

St James College BRISBANE

St James Primary School COORPAROO

St John Bosco Catholic School COLLINSVILLE

St John Fisher College BRACKEN RIDGE

St John the Baptist Catholic Primary School GLADSTONE

St John Vianney's Primary School MANLY

St John's College BURNSIDE

St John's School SILKWOOD

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School BRACKEN RIDGE

St Joseph's College BRISBANE

St Joseph's College TOOWOOMBA

St Joseph's Nudgee College BOONDALL

St Joseph's Primary School KANGAROO POINT

St Joseph's Primary School NAMBOUR

St Joseph's School ATHERTON

St Joseph's School BARDON

St Joseph's School CHILDERS

St Joseph's School CHINCHILLA

St Joseph's School GAYNDAH

St Joseph's School MT ISA

St Joseph's School MUNDINGBURRA

St Joseph's School NORTH IPSWICH

St Joseph's School NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

St Joseph's School NUNDAH

St Joseph's School PARRAMATTA PARK

St Joseph's School STANTHORPE

St Joseph's Tobruk Memorial School BEENLEIGH

St Laurence's College SOUTH BRISBANE

St Luke's Catholic Parish School CAPALABA

St Margaret Mary's College HYDE PARK

St Maria Goretti School INGLEWOOD

St Mark's School INALA

St Mary's Catholic College KINGAROY

St Mary's Catholic Primary School SOUTH BUNDABERG

St Mary's College IPSWICH

St Mary's College MARYBOROUGH

St Mary's College TOOWOOMBA

St Mary's Primary School MARYBOROUGH

St Mary's School BOWEN

St Mary's School CHARLEVILLE

St Mary's School LAIDLEY

St Mary's School NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

St Mary's School WARWICK

St Michael's College MERRIMAC

St Michael's School GORDONVALE

St Monica's College CAIRNS

St Patrick's Catholic School BUNDABERG WEST

St Patrick's College GYMPIE

St Patrick's College SHORNCLIFFE

St Patrick's Primary School GYMPIE

St Patrick's Primary School MITCHELL

St Patrick's Primary School NANANGO

St Patrick's School ALLORA

St Patrick's School ST GEORGE

St Patrick's School WINTON

St Paul's Primary School WOODRIDGE

St Peter Chanel Primary School THE GAP

St Peter Claver College RIVERVIEW

St Peter's Primary School ROCHEDALE

St Pius' Primary School BANYO

St Pius X School SALISBURY

St Rita's College CLAYFIELD

St Saviour's College TOOWOOMBA

St Saviour's Primary School TOOWOOMBA

St Sebastian's Primary School YERONGA

St Stephen's Catholic College MAREEBA

St Stephen's School ALGESTER

St Teresa's Catholic College NOOSAVILLE

St Teresa's College ABERGOWRIE

St Teresa's School RAVENSHOE

St Thomas More Catholic Primary School SUNSHINE BEACH

St Thomas More College SUNNYBANK

St Thomas More's Primary School TOOWOOMBA

St Ursula's College TOOWOOMBA

St Ursula's College YEPPOON

St William's Primary School GROVELY

Stella Maris School MAROOCHYDORE

Sts Peter and Paul's School BULIMBA

Stuartholme School TOOWONG

The Cathedral College ROCKHAMPTON

The Centre Education Programme KINGSTON

Unity College CALOUNDRA WEST

Villanova College COORPAROO

Xavier Catholic College ELI WATERS

Youth and Community Learning Centre TOOWOOMBA