ONLY IN BUNDY: Reporter Chris Burns takes an 'ice' break from reporting and gives the new Bundy Rum flavour a thumbs-up.
Offbeat

NewsMail reporter gives new Bundy Rum Ice Break a taste test

Chris Burns
Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
14th Oct 2019 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION by NewsMail reporter Chris Burns.

I was apprehensive about Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break, the new drink on the block today.

I was supposed to be the guinea pig experimenting the taste while in the newsroom, and my reaction was "pretty bloody good".

It did not taste how I expected.

It tasted like Christmas.

 

Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
Or more accurately, it tasted like brandy-flavoured custard, which is quite possibly in my top five favourite things that I can do in December.

It's a nice novelty, and yet it wouldn't be my drink of choice. I'd rather have a Bundy Rum, or an Ice Break.

I give it a 7/10, mainly because it tastes better than I first expected.

We had some trouble finding this flavour in Bundaberg, and our sports journalist went on quite the quest.

He brought back a drink to share, and a report that Avoca IGA had it in stock. Puma was also having it stocked.

Those are the confirmed places but undoubtedly more stores will do so as well.

