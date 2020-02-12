71yo evades police at 40km/h, cops $7k fine

OFF THE ROAD: Jan Bronszewski faced multiple traffic charges as well as one for evading police after a short drive on Patrick Street, Laidley, went pear-shaped.

NARROWLY avoiding a jail term, a 71-year-old Laidley man has instead been slapped with a eye-watering $7000 fine.

Bronszewski was driving his friend home at 8.50pm on December 16, in a car that was unregistered and uninsured.

Police spotted Bronszewski's maroon Nissan and noticed he was swerving and driving about 40km/h, 20km/h lower than the speed limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said it was how the car was moving that drew police attention.

In a marked police car, they followed Bronszewski for 20 metres before flashing lights and sirens.

"The defendant's vehicle has turned right and police are still following with their emergency lights and sirens activated," Sgt Windsor said.

"The driver has continued to drive at about 30km/h."

After a low-speed 500-metre chase, Bronszewski gave it up and pulled over.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard there were several suitable places Bronszewski could have pulled over sooner.

When police questioned him, the Laidley man admitted he had seen the lights and heard the sirens.

"He said he didn't want to stop because he just wanted to get home," Sgt Windsor said.

"He said he wasn't aware it was an offence to fail to comply with the directions of police."

Bronszewski was unlicensed - as he hadn't applied for it after a previous disqualification ran its course.

A breath test showed he had been drinking and, clocking in at .190, was nearly four times above the legal limit.

The court heard Bronszewski had pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving in 2017.

Bronszewski's lawyer argued his client knew he had an alcohol problem and said it had gotten worse after his lifelong friend passed away in November.

He asked Magistrate Kay Ryan to consider serving Bronszewski a period of probation - which was immediately turned down.

"In any of the courts under the Toowoomba circuit, you will find there are only two options," Ms Ryan said.

"Fifty days spent in prison, without parole, without suspension or a fine, which is something like $6600."

Bronszewski was fined $7000 for all offences, and lost his license for three years and three months.