A 74-year-old man has died after crashing his plane on his way to Bowen.
74yo man dies in doomed flight to Bowen

Heidi Petith
and Sam Flanagan , Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
23rd Apr 2021 8:57 PM
Police have confirmed a 74-year-old man has died after crashing his light plane into terrain on his way to Bowen.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at Campaspe, about 90km south of Charters Towers near Doyles Dam, on Friday afternoon.

The man, who was the sole occupant on the Van’s RV-7, was reported to be flying from Winton to Bowen when the aircraft was reported missing.

Emergency services including the Australian Maritime Safety Authority were called to the scene just after 12.30pm after reports a plane had crashed in dense bushland.

Two Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators have left the Brisbane office to assess the crash and are expected to be on site for a number of days.

A statement from the Queensland Police Service stated the Forensic Crash Unit was helping the ATSB and other agencies with the investigation.

