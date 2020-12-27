Menu
Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture. Picture: Richard Walker
75-minute delays: No end to traffic nightmare

by Nathan Edwards
27th Dec 2020 2:41 PM
Motorists travelling north of Brisbane this afternoon continue to face up to 75-minute delays, with constant congestion on the Bruce Highway since early this morning.

Northbound traffic was originally slow from Murrumba Downs to Beerwah, but has now expanded from North Lakes to Palmview just before 2pm

Southbound traffic is also slow between the Glass House Mountains and northern Caboolture.

Traffic heading north on Bruce Highway through Caboolture, Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker
Highway commuters are experiencing major delays along the Bruce Highway. Source: Dept Main Roads
Government traffic cameras have captured the carpark-like conditions at Burpengary and Deception Bay, showing cars bumper to bumper with no sign of speed.

Those travelling south to the Gold Coast along the Pacific Motorway have also experienced a build-up of traffic around Ormeau, to , just past Wet n Wild.

Lengthy delays also remain in place at the QLD/NSW border checkpoints, with the northbound Pacific Motorway entry experiencing up to 60 minute delays, while Coolangatta entrances on Florence Street and Wharf Street are experiencing 30 minute delays.

Major Delays at the QLD/NSW border. Photo: Google
Originally published as 75-minute delays: No end to traffic nightmare

