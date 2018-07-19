$78k worth of drugs off local streets

Arresting officer Senior Constable Dean Perz and Senior Constable Tony Parkinson with the 3.1 kilograms of cannabis seized in a drug bust this morning.

WHITSUNDAY Police have taken an estimated $78,000 worth of cannabis off local streets in a Cannonvale drug bust this morning.

While executing a search warrant at a Cannonvale home police discovered 3.1kg of packaged marijuana.

A Cannonvale woman, 37, and a Cannonvale man, 39, were arrested and have been charged with five offences, including producing illicit drugs.

The pair received watch-house bail to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Arresting officer Senior Constable Dean Perz said the bust was the result of information provided by the community.

"We take any intelligence provided to police seriously and as you can see direct action is taken to make our community safer,” Snr Cons Perz said.

Officer in Charge of Whitsunday Police Nathan Blaine said police would continue drug operations and proactively seek out drug offenders.

"As you can see the results are paying off. We thank the community for communicating with police,” he said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.