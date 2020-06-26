Cowboys star ‘ashamed’ of output

Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys says their performances all comes back to attitude. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)

HE may be the NRL's leading try scorer in 2020 by Kyle Feldt admits he is "ashamed" of the way he has been performing.

Crossing the white line is only half the job for the 28-year-old flyer, and if he and his Cowboys teammates are conceding points at will their attack will only get them so far.

Pressure is mounting on the North Queensland club to get their season back on track after three disappointing losses on the trot.

Despite scoring eight tries and registering five line breaks so far this year, Feldt was damning of his own output and said across the squad it all came down to attitude.

He said for that reason the onus needed to be on the playing group and not coach Paul Green.

"I think there's two ends to the sword and the pointy end is working really well, but the handle as such is letting in a few tries," Feldt said.

"It's more on the players, we're the ones on the field for that 80 minute period - it's our attitude. We're the ones out there performing, the Bunsen burner should be on us.

"I've been a part of this club for a long time and I've been a bit ashamed of how I've been performing the last few weeks.

"Ten, 12, 30 (points), we don't want to be (behind) like that again, it comes back to our mindset and attitude."

Part of establishing a winning attitude comes from club culture, according to Feldt.

A host of experienced players have left the club in recent years - headlined by the retirements of premiership winning trio Johnathan Thurston, Matt Scott and Scott Bolton.

With a young brigade coming through the ranks Feldt said it was important for the senior clubmen, such as himself, to set the bar for what is expected on and off the field.

Their next chance to showcase this will come during Saturday's clash with the Newcastle Knights, which will feature 2000 welcome additions to Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt at Cowboys training. Picture: Cowboys Media

The State Government has allowed crowds to begin returning to NRL fixtures, with some Cowboys members, sponsors, partners and the families of the players able to attend.

While 2000 fans may not seem like much, Feldt believed their presence could go a long way to helping inspire a turnaround in form against one of the heavyweights of 2020.

"It's something that's going to add a little bit of fuel to our fire, knowing we have our fans there to support us," he said.

"I know they haven't had much to support in the last few weeks, but we need to show our fans we are able to put in a good performance.

"I know 2000 fans doesn't sound like much, but with the new stadium the way it's designed hopefully it gives us some atmosphere. I think with the 2000 it can give us something to play for, a bit more drive."