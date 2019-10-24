80 cut-price TAFE courses you can study right now

THE cost of TAFE will be slashed for up to 1500 Queenslanders to fill job gaps across the state in a new $4 million training push by the State Government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today unveil her Skills Boost program set to funnel people into the industries crying out for workers.

The announcement comes in the wake of Queensland snatching the unenviable title of Australia's unemployment capital in September and revelations that jobs ads are going unfilled because employers can't find qualified candidates.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman

"Skills Boost will slash the cost of TAFE," the Premier told The Courier-Mail.

"We are making it cheaper for Queenslanders to access the training they need for a career in the industries where we know there will be jobs.

"Whether you're already experienced in the industry but hold no formal qualification or you're looking for a career change - Skills Boost is all about giving Queenslanders the opportunity to gain further skills."

Currently, Queenslanders can only benefit from subsidised training once before having to fork out the full cost of subsequent courses, which can run into the thousands and lock out those wanting to change career or upgrade their skills.

Under the Skills Boost program, a Certificate III in Hospitality would fall from up to $3700 to just $300 to $600.

The cost of courses including hospitality will come down from thousands of dollars to just a few hundred dollars.

The cost of a Certificate III in Education Support, which trains up special school teachers aides and other education support workers, would drop from $3400 to between $300 to $600.

And a Certificate III in Rural Operations, leading to jobs like rural sales assistant, rural operations worker or senior farmhand, would cost just $300 - down from $7040.

Skills Minister Shannon Fentiman said courses on offer varied depending on where the student lived, having been specifically chosen to address skills gaps by region and to maximise career prospects.

"We know that some regions have different priorities for skills, so we're tailoring our approach to Skills Boost subsidies by region," she said.

"The introduction of new technologies or other changes can impact an industry and mean that people need to learn new skills to keep up with new employment prospects."

Skills shortages in the beauty industry are hampering employees. Courses in beauty services are among those on offer.

In southeast Queensland, courses include hospitality, early childhood education and care, pathology collection, business administration, education support, beauty services and screen and media.

In Metro Brisbane, the list is slightly different and includes sterilisation services, manufacturing technology and information and digital media and technology.

Courses in regional areas specialise in areas including hospitality, agriculture, horticulture, indigenous primary health and education, conservation and land management, meat processing and rural operations.

A Certificate III in Individual Support, which trains aged care workers and disability carers for the NDIS rollout, has been subsidised across the whole state.

Young people already have access to free apprenticeships for under 21s and free TAFE is offered on graduated from Year 12.

Eligible courses by region

METRO

• Certificate III in Individual Support

• Certificate III in Education Support

• Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

• Certificate III in Health Services Assistance

• Certificate III in Business Administration

• Certificate III in Hospitality

• Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology

• Certificate III in Business Administration (Medical)

• Certificate III in Sterilisation Services

• Certificate III in Manufacturing Technology

• Certificate IV in Automation and Control

SOUTHEAST QUEENSLAND

• Certificate III in Individual Support

• Certificate III in Community Services

• Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

• Certificate III in Health Services Assistance

• Certificate III in Hospitality

• Certificate III in Pathology Collection

• Certificate III in Screen and Media

• Certificate III in Education Support

• Certificate III in Business Administration

• Certificate III in Beauty Services

• Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care

FAR NORTH QUEENSLAND

• Certificate III in Travel

• Certificate III in Hospitality

• Certificate II in Kitchen Operations

• Certificate III in Horticulture

• Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

• Certificate III in Education Support

• Certificate III in Individual Support

• Certificate III in Education (Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander)

• Certificate III in Health Services Assistance

• Certificate III in Community Services

• Certificate III in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

• Certificate III in Beauty Services

• Certificate III in Business

• Certificate IV in ATSI Education

NORTH QUEENSLAND

• Certificate III in Individual Support

• Certificate III in Conservation and Land Management

• Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

• Certificate III in Health Services Assistance

• Certificate III in Agriculture

• Certificate III in Education ATSI

• Certificate III in Horticulture

• Certificate III in Business Administration

• Certificate III in Rural Operations

• Certificate III in Beauty Services

• Diploma of Hospitality Management

MACKAY

• Certificate III in Individual Support

• Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

• Certificate III in Education Support

• Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology

• Certificate III in Beauty Services

• Certificate III in Business Administration

• Certificate III in Hospitality

• Certificate III in Laboratory Skills

• Certificate III in Community Services

• Certificate III in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

• Diploma of Community Services.

DARLING DOWNS/SOUTHWEST

• Certificate III in Individual Support

• Certificate III in Community Services

• Certificate III in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

• Certificate III in Rural Operations

• Certificate III in Driving Operations

• Certificate III in Hospitality

• Certificate III in Horticulture

• Certificate III in Events

• Certificate III in Meat Processing (Slaughtering)

• Certificate III in Meat Processing (Boning)

• Certificate IV in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

NORTH COAST

• Certificate III in Individual Support

• Certificate III in Health Administration

• Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

• Certificate III in Health Services Assistance

• Certificate III in Agriculture

• Certificate III in Education Support

• Certificate III in Business Administration

• Certificate III in Travel

• Certificate III in Financial Services

• Certificate III in Business Administration (Medical)

• Certificate IV in Education Support