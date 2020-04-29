80-year-old teaches free online yoga classes

Lesleigh Camm of Lesleigh's Yoga Classes uses Zoom to teach amid the coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Kevin Farmer

AT 80, with more than 55 years' experience as a yoga instructor, Lesleigh Camm has conquered another first, instructing online classes via video chat platform Zoom.

When Ms Camm's business Lesleigh's Yoga Classes had to close down due to coronavirus restrictions, she wanted to find a way to keep her students connected.

She now teaches two free classes a week via Zoom with 30 students in each class, as well as making YouTube videos for students who can't attend the classes.

"We've had to close down so I'm trying to keep the students happy while we're closed down," she said.

"And the students have been enjoying (the classes).

"I want to keep them in contact throughout this virus."

Ms Camm said there were a few challenges for her while getting the classes started.

"Adjusting the camera has been hard because I'm using my mobile," she said.

"But I have another teacher who brings me into Zoom from her computer and I teach it that way.

"It seems to be working quite well. The first few days were a little bit hard but now we're comfortable."

While Ms Camm enjoys keeping in touch with her students and seeing how much they love the classes, it was also something she wanted to do for herself.

"I turn 80 this week, and I think 'here I am still teaching'," she said.

"It's still my passion.

"At this age retirement seems to be on the horizon, but because I love it I don't want to give it up entirely."

Ms Camm hopes to reopen her business as soon as the pandemic is over, but she said she might continue to make videos as a way to share her passion.

To inquire about Ms Camm's classes, contact lesyoga@icr.com.au